Bengaluru: Two boys get electrocuted while trying to catch pigeons, remain critical

Two boys suffered serious burn injuries after they got electrocuted while trying to catch pigeons in Nandini Layout of Bengaluru. The doctors have stated that their condition is critical.



The boys are now being treated at Victoria Hospital and battling between life and death.

The children have been identified as Chandru and Supreeth, both residents of Vijayanandanagara in Nandini Layout.

According to police, the boys in an attempt to catch the pigeons went on the terrace of a house carrying an iron rod on Thursday. While trying to catch pigeons, their iron road accidentally came in contact with a high tension wire passing through the roof. They got the electric shock, and sustained serious burn injuries all over the body.

The incident also resulted in a short circuit and electronic things at surrounding houses were burnt. The boys were immediately shifted to the Victoria Hospital.

One of the victims Supreeth had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and he is being treated in ICU. Another victim Chandru is being treated at the burns ward. The police have taken up the investigation.



