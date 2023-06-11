Bengaluru woman approaches police to complain of ‘love jihad’

A woman has approached Bengaluru police, seeking protection from a Muslim youth who allegedly concealed his identity to strike up a relationship but began threatening her and her family when she found out and broke up with him, officials said on Sunday.

Lodging a police complaint in this regard with Hebbagodi police station, the woman has also lodged a complaint with Audugodi police station against her colleagues and seniors of the company she worked for allegedly harassing her in support of the accused.

According to police, the young woman, who hails from Maharashtra and works at a MNC in Electronics City, alleged that the accused has given life threats to her and her family. The accused was identified as Al Mehafuz Barapoya from Assam and working at a garment factory.

The accused, who was residing at Koramangala locality here, allegedly introduced himself as Melvin and claimed to be a Christian. After dating each other, the young woman fell in love with him. However, she saw his Aadhaar card and got to know his real name and religion and in wake of this, broke up with him.

Her family stood with her after coming to know about the episode, but the accused, after rejection, had allegedly started harassing her. He had allegedly created ruckus at her residence in the night and threatened to finish her off and her family members. He had allegedly complained about her at her working place.

The victim also alleged that she was asked to give the accused Rs 4 lakh compensation and forced her to sign some documents in this regard. She has approached police and sought justice and protection from the accused.

