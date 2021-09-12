Spread the love



















Bengaluru youths booked for joyride during Covid night curfew

Bengaluru: Five youths, including two women, have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for taking joy rides in an upscale Bengaluru locality early on Sunday in spite of the night curfew being in place, police said.

The video of the youths popping out of car windows, standing through the sunroof, dancing, and chatting as they zoomed past Sadashivanagar 8th Main Road towards Sankey lake, had gone viral in the state. The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the area.

Many questions were raised as soon as the video became viral against the backdrop of a recent case where seven youths, including the son of Tamil Nadu MLA, died on the spot, while on a joy ride recently in Koramangala locality of Bengaluru.

According to police, the youngsters travelled in a Benz car and according to the registration number, the owner was found to be Sanjith Shetty. After obtaining the footage, Sadashivnagar crime and traffic police went to the residence of the owner and seized the vehicle.

The youths will be questioned soon, police said, adding that the investigation is on.

