Bengaluru zoo to shut during weekend curfew

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru zoo in the Bannerghatta Biological Park would remain shut during the weekend curfew on April 24-25 and May 1-2, to contain the virus spread, an official said on Thursday.

As the Karnataka government ordered weekend curfew in the state, due to the surge in Covid cases, the zoo in the park would remain closed for visitors on April 24-25 and May 1-2, said zoo Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh in a statement.

The zoo, however, will remain open on Tuesdays — April 27 and May 4 though it is a weekly holiday.

In a related development, the South Western Railway also closed the Mysuru Rail Museum and Malgudi Museum at Arasalu railway station in Shivamogga from Thursday till further orders.

The reopening of both museums will be notified after assessing the situation on May 4.

According to the state health bulletin, a record 25,795 new cases were reported in a day, taking the state’s Covid tally to 12,47,997, including 1,96,997 active cases till Thursday.