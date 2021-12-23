Beulah Ruth Pinto led the opening song in ‘RewirEd Global Summit’ in Dubai

Beulah Ruth Pinto led the opening song in “RewirEd Global Summit” as Dubai is drawing the world’s attention to the current state of the global education ecosystem, held at Expo 2020 Dubai

RewirEd, the first of its kind global platform that seeks to reimagine the future of education, hosted its flagship global education summit (RewirEd Summit) in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai from 12 – 14 December 2021 during the Knowledge and Learning Week at Expo 2020 Dubai and in close coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and delivered in partnership with global stakeholders. Key international organisations have joined forces with the RewirEd Summit to make the event a success. These include UNICEF, UNESCO, UNHCR, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the World Food Programme (WFP), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Bank and the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Global Education.

The RewirEd Summit was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed. The Summit is attended by five presidents and 45 ministers from around the world. The Summit drew over 2,000 people in person, with 450 speakers from 60 nations contributing to the agenda of high-level panels.

Kevin Oliver, who is Group Cultural Co-ordinator and music director organised the project. A dazzling performance by the members of the GEMS choir mesmerized the audience. A song specially chosen for the event was performed by twenty-five students personally auditioned by Oliver, from across UAE and Beulah Ruth Pinto led the song at the global summit.

Beulah Ruth Pinto is a well-known young English singer in the UAE. She performed in several national and international events in the UAE. She was the winner of the “Best of the Best 2018” and also won several singing competitions in UAE. Beulah was the part of “Middle East’s Best Choir” winning team Al Jalila Vocal Lab.