Beulah Ruth Pinto part of Music Team at Global Teacher Prize Ceremony 2020 hosted in UK

Beulah Ruth Pinto part of the music team at Global Teacher Prize ceremony 2020 hosted in UK

Global Teacher Prize 2020 hosted by the British comedian, actor, writer and presenter Stephen Fry announced the winner in a firstever virtual ceremony in the Prize’s history. The whole ceremony was broadcast from the Natural History Museum in London. Musicians and young singers around the world took part at the ceremony of announcing of the world’s best Teacher 2020. Beulah also took part in Global Teacher Prize in 2015, 2016 and 2019 in Dubai. Beulah is well known young singer in UAE. She is the winner of “Best of the Best 2018 – UAE” and won series of National level singing competitions in UAE. She released her Christmas album “My Christmas Story” last year. Recently she was honoured by GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai for her extraordinary musical achievements as “OUR OWN MUSICAL PRODIGY”. Appart from her musical achievements she won the “Middle East’s High Achiever Award 2020” in her academics 12th Grade.

Actor Stephen Fry announcing Ranjitsinh Disale as the winner of the Global Teacher Prize. After being crowned winner, Disale made an extraordinary announcement that he will share half the prize money with his fellow top 10 finalists. This is the first time in the Global Teacher Prize’s six year history that the overall winner has shared the prize money with other finalists. The award, which is run by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, celebrates “exceptional” teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

The sixth year of Global Teacher Prise $1 million (Dh3.67 million) award established by the Varkey Foundation was launched in Dubai in 2014 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Global Teacher Prize, nurtured in Dubai, becomes a gift to the world as London is the first of the new host cities