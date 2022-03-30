Beulah Ruth Pinto Performs at EXPO 2020 Dubai

UAE Golden Visa nominee and the renowned English singer nicknamed “The Queen of the Stage” performed in EXPO 2020 on 11 March 2022.

Beulah's performance witnessed a huge crowd at the Australian pavilion, incredible moments as audience members join in singing along with her and rejoicing in dancing.

I will Survive – (Gloria Gaynor)

Someone likes you – (Adele)

On 16 December 2021 Beulah Ruth Pinto performed at the Fashion Show among national and international models at Fashion Week 2021 in Dubai at Arena IMG Worlds of Adventure which was organised to showcase the national and international designers sharing the stage at this unique event in Dubai.

The Fashion Week 2021 Dubai

On 12 December 2021 Beulah Ruth Pinto led the opening song in the “RewirEd Global Summit” global education ecosystem, held at Expo 2020 Dubai. The RewirEd Summit was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed. The Summit is attended by five presidents and 45 ministers from around the world. The Summit drew over 2,000 people in person, with 450 speakers from 60 nations contributing to the agenda of high-level panels.

Beulah Ruth Pinto is a well-known young English singer in the UAE. She performed in several national and international events in the UAE. She was the winner of the “Best of the Best 2018” and also won several singing competitions in UAE. Beulah was part of the “Middle East’s Best Choir” winning team Al Jalila Vocal Lab.