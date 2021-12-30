Beulah Ruth Pinto Performs at the Dubai International Fashion Week 2021

UAE: Golden Visa nominee and the renowned English singer known as “The Queen of the Stage” Beulah Ruth Pinto performed at the Fashion Show among national and international models at Fashion Week 2021 in Dubai.

Fashion Week 2021 was a three-day red carpet fashion extravaganza – from December 16-18 at Arena IMG Worlds of Adventure and was organised to showcase the national and international designers sharing the stage at this unique event in Dubai. Kevin Oliver, Fashion director of the show and Saif Ali Khan, Founder and Show Producer of Fashion Week 2021.

Beulah is a well-known young English singer in UAE. She performed in several national and international events, such as The Global Teacher Prize; the former US president Bill Clinton, ministers and celebrities around the world present at the event including H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktum ruler of Dubai.

Beulah lead the Community Song at the “Peace Gathering” a global event in Abu Dhabi before Pope Francis’s arrival to UAE; Royal families from seven Emirates, dignitaries and religious leaders of all religious communities from around the world present. She performed in “The Fatima Awards” a national event and “The Mariamma Varkey Award” and RewirEd Global Summit 2021.

Beulah was the winner of several national-level singing competitions. She was the winner of the “Best of the Best 2018” UAE’s best young singer. She was titled as UAE’s second most talented child in 2019 in the “Burjuman’s Kids Stars” talent competition (UAE is home to more than two hundred nationalities around the world). She won the “Grand Prix Prize” winner among all categories in an open to all singers around UAE at Motion Gate in 2019.

Beulah was part of the Middle East’s Best Choir” 2019 winning team Al Jalila Vocal Lab, she was the first and the only Indian adopted by the Al Jalila Cultural Centre which is named after the youngest daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktum ruler of Dubai.

Beulah released her “Christmas Story” Christmas album in 2019. In 2019 she was awarded the “Middle East High Achiever Award” for academic achievements and in 2021 she was nominated for “UAE Golden Visa candidate”. She is a member of the Gospel Band “Life Church Global”.