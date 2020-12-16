Spread the love



















Bevy of Puttur Students Campaigning for ‘Seeds Of Hope’ with Hair Donation Initiative for Cancer Survivors

Mangaluru: A group of students from Puttur to bring ray of hope and smile among cancer patients have started a campaign ‘Seeds of Hope’. The campaign aims to donate hair from individuals which will be later turned into wigs, given to cancer patients. The students are studying in class 10 to PUC, hailing from Puttur. They have taken a hair donation initiative in association with Muliya Foundation, Rotary International, JCI and Inner Wheel Club. The first campaign will be held at Muliya JCI Training Hall, Puttur on 20 December 2020. It is partnered with Hair Crown, Tamil Nadu and sponsored by Mangalore Ladies Beauty Association.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet at Mangaluru Press Club, Miss Aadhya Sulochana Muliya, a class 10 student said that the idea struck to her mind when she was in class five. “I noticed that my favourite teacher tied a scarf around her head to hide hair loss due to cancer therapy. This lockdown gave me more inspiration where along with my friends donated hair to make a wig so that it brings smiles on cancer patients,” she explained. “I began to grow my hair so that in future I could donate it. At the time of lockdown, I donated nearly10 to 12 inch of my hair for cancer patients to an organization. Later, I decided to set up a team of nine students called ‘Seed of Hope’ and continued the kind gesture of donating hair for cancer patients through it”, added Aadya.

The group is named as ‘Seeds of Hope’, consisting of nine young students between class 10 to second PU, namely Aadhya Sulochana studying in 10th standard at Vivekananda English Medium School at Puttur who is the lead in starting the team with an idea to start an initiative of donating hair for cancer patients; Isha Sulochana Muliya, Aadhya Sulochana Muliya, Varsha Bhat, Neha Bhat, Akshaya Parvathi Saroli, Samartharama Muliya, Kaushal SY, Kanya Sachin Shetty and Heetha Kaje. Aadya also said, “Among the nine students, Varsha Bhat, Kanya Sachin Shetty and myself have already donated our hair, while Akshaya Parvathy will donate her hair tomorrow, December 17. We are happy to note that we are fully supported by our parents in our initiative, and we are thinking of forming a hair bank in the nearest future.”

Wigs for cancer patients will be made from hair collected. It will be distributed mostly to youngsters and those who cannot afford it. So far 55 people have come forward to donate their hair. Interested people can donate by visiting the venue. If it is not convenient for you to visit and trim your hair at the venue, feel free to trim it at your home and send it through the courier service.

Call: 9632567916. and +91 9164010263 or Email seedsofhope916@gmail.com.