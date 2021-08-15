Spread the love



















BEWARE! City Police WARN Gulf Job Aspirants to be Careful of FAKE Job Recruitment Agencies

Mangaluru: The City Police have warned people looking out for jobs in the Gulf and other regions to be wary about fake agents and agencies. The police have asked job aspirants to be aware of fraudulent job recruitment agencies especially to gulf countries, who are trying to take advantage of the pandemic situation. Through fake Gulf job recruitment agencies, many Workers are taken on visit visas with a promise that they would be given a work permit on their arrival in the Gulf. In several instances, however, such workers neither get jobs nor salaries. They also do not get the work permit, thus making their stay illegal. While huge amounts ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh are paid to the agents to take them abroad, workers often end up doing odd jobs and getting far lesser wages. These fraud agencies lure prospective customers, take them to the Gulf and leave them in dire straits.



It has come to the knowledge of the police that such unregistered/illegal job agencies are luring and exploiting gulf job aspirants with jobs. Most of these aspirants, who had returned home during the pandemic to their hometown, have lost their jobs and are desperate to go back. Whereas those who have lost their jobs here too want to move abroad to find green pastures. The fraud job agencies majorly recruit blue collar jobs in gulf countries are taking advantage of the situation at a time when there are no flights to fly or visas issued for the same. The police have started awareness by circulating a list of approved visa agencies in the city so that innocent people are not cheated.

It is learnt that a Kuwait expat Mohandas Kamath said that recently he came across an advertisement circulating on social media that recruitment to a leading beverage company in Kuwait. It was found to be bogus upon thorough check. The recruitment firm is not an officially registered one and has no approval from competent authority. “The Kuwait has suspended direct flights and no visa has been issued for the past 15 months. In such a restricted situation how one recruits and sends job seekers abroad,” Kamath questioned. “The recruiting agency had no approval from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. If it is a genuine agency, why would it publish advertisements on social media and not newspapers,” he further questioned, adding that fraudulent agencies are trying to take advantage of the pandemic situation to cheat people.

It also becomes difficult for those who had gone to the Gulf countries to come back to India. Once they land in the Gulf countries, their passports are taken away by a local agent or employer. The illegal agents make them believe that they will get a job visa after taking them there on a visit visa. Women are forced to work as domestic helpers once they land there though they are promised jobs in beauty parlours.

According to an executive from a Gulf Approved Medical Centres Association (GAMCA) that no officially registered job recruiting agencies are taking up any recruitment at the moment. The reason is that there is uncertainty and no clear official communication when the flights will resume to these gulf countries. “Compared to earlier years, the number of fake recruitment agencies have come down due to crackdown,” the executive pointed out. The coastal city which has the highest number of its residents working in gulf countries has seen several such job frauds in the past. The recent and major one was reported in August 2019 where 34 victims who landed in Kuwait due to job fraud were made to suffer for more than eight months.

Hariram Shankar, DCP (law and order), Mangaluru City Police had said that the thought of sharing a list of authorised recruitment agents in the city came to city police when we were investigating an old case. Prevention is better than cure. MEA approved agencies in Mangaluru – Protector of Emigrants, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has announced a list of 14 legal overseas recruitment agencies functioning in Mangaluru.

The list of authorised recruitment agents in Mangaluru city police limits are: :

Sunitha Flavia D’Souza, Master Solutions, SL Towers, Near Bunts Hostel; Andrew D’Souza, Royal Source Manpower Solutions LLP, Marpady Village, Mooodbidre; Jayanth Fernandes, Career International, Biyanka Apartments, Bejai; Santosh Poojari, Skyway Recruiters, Falnir; Hameed Mohammed, Express Tours and Travels, Bunder; Abubakker, Asmax Consultants, Adyar; Naveen Krishna Kanchan, Everserve Consultants Pvt Ltd, Attavara; Syed Ansar, Suhana Travels, Falnir Road; Minal Xavier Shanbhogue, Gemini Enterprises, Kankanady Bypass Road; Farheen, Flyking International, Kankanady; Fayaz Ali Bolar, Al Farish International, Bendoorwell and Aneesha, MA Enterprises, Nellikai Road. List of authorised branches of recruitment agents: Kiran Kumar, International Outsourcing Consulting Services, Balmatta; BA Rehman, Rehaman Enterprise, Bendoorwell and Halima Nazia, Heera International Travels Services, Balmatta Road.

