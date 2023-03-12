Beware of those who ridicule India on foreign soil: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested people to be careful of those who ridicule India on foreign soil.

He said this while addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Dharwad city after inaugurating the world’s largest railway platform at Siddharudha Swamiji Railway Station in Hubballi – located in Dharwad district.

“For the world, India is like the mother of democracy. A few years ago, I got an opportunity to inaugurate the statue of social reformer Basavanna. Today, someone is insulting Basaveshwar,” he said, indirectly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“People should be careful of those who ridicule our country from foreign soil. They talk against our ‘Bharat’ which is the mother of democracy,” Modi said.

Referring to ‘Anubhav Mantap’, he stated, this land (Karnataka) has given the concept of Parliament in the age of the 12th century.

“Anubhav Mantap comprised all sections of people. Today, people insult India on foreign soil,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister further said the number of quality educational institutions has increased in the last nine years.

“In nine years, 250 medical colleges have been built. The cities of the country are being given a modern touch,” he added.

