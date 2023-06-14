Beware of ‘WhatsApp Pink’, Udupi District Cops Warn Public

Udupi: Got a text with a link to change your Whatsapp theme to pink? Do not click it. All you need to do is to delete the message immediately, say Udupi District police, warning about the recent scam by fraudsters to gain full access to mobile phones.

According to the Cyber experts, Whatsapp Pink is a new trap set by fraudsters where an URL link with malware informs that users can change the standard green typeface and background of WhatsApp to pink. The URL, once clicked, will lead the victim to a website and an APK file of the application is downloaded to the phone

Once downloaded, the app seeks permission to send notifications, access contacts and so on, and one cannot even skip those options. Once given permission, the ‘Whatsapp Pink’ app’s icon disappears from the mobile screen.

HOW TO UNINSTALL?

Here are the steps to follow if a person has already installed WhatsApp Pink

To uninstall — Go to Settings —> Go to Storage or Apps (depends on the phone’s model). You can see the list of apps that are installed in your phone. Then, uninstall hidden apps

Once uninstalled, here are the steps to protect your device from the virus

Uninstall WhatsApp Pink immediately

Unlink all Whatsapp web devices

Clear browser cache from settings

Check permission for all apps

Revoke permissions if any of them are found to be suspicious.

