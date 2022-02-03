Beware! Your Traffic Violations Tracked at the Integrated Tracking Command & Control Centre at MCC

Beware! Your Traffic Violations Tracked at the Integrated Tracking Command & Control Centre located on the IInd Floor of Mangaluru City Corporation/Mangaluru Smart City Ltd Building

Mangaluru: Smile, You are on Camera! Beware- the next time you drive or ride by any of the 14 SMART POLES installed in the major spots in the City, fitted with advanced cameras, you better follow the traffic rules- if not your violations captured by the cameras on these Smart Poles will cost you a few bucks in fines. Mangaluru City under the Smart City project has now fully functional the All Command and Control Centre, located on the IINd Floor of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)/Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL). It is learnt that this Centre here in the City is the second one in India after Ludhiana in Punjab- and the next cities to get such Command Centres are Davangere and Shivamogga.

This state-of-the-art Integrated All Tracking Command & Control centre will keep track of various things, right from Solid Waste Management to Movement of Vehicles on City streets, Environment Control, Disaster Management etc., and has a unified message system. Bunch of staff associated with the Traffic department, Covid control and others will monitor the happenings after the images appear on the large lED screens.

Fourteen such “SMART POLE’, costing around Rs 5 lakhs have been set up at prominent locations in the City, and the First such Smart Pole was installed near Mallikatta junction. All the activities/happenings are captured through the powerful cameras and other digital equipment and sent to the All Tracking Command & Control Centre, from where the necessary action is taken. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, about the Smart Pole, Er Arun Prabha- General Manager (Technical) at MSCL said, ” Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.(MSCL) has launched these smart poles projects in Mangaluru City under the Smart Cities Mission. The project is innovatively structured in such a manner that it delivers bundled smart services to citizens and maximum values for money to the city authority. Presently , Mangaluru Smart City has installed 14 Smart poles, in main Junctions across the city. MSCL had chosen the smart pole locations keeping in mind the high footfall areas, important junctions, vehicular traffic and call drop areas so that the maximum benefits can be obtained”

He further said, “Smart Pole offers multiple services to the city residents. The integral parts of the smart pole are: Smart pole has telecom tower infrastructure to match with city aesthetic and ready to accommodate upcoming technology as 4G and 5G; Full Colour Variable Messaging Sign (5 ft x 3 Ft); Wi – Fi hotspot services for the city; Surveillance cameras for safety and traffic violation detection; Public Address system; Mobile based application with functionality of SoS; Centralizes Command and Control center for monitoring the implementation of smart solutions; and Optical fiber for better bandwidth to the Wi-Fi users/providing backhaul to telecom operators. Provisional (Option)- Electric Vehicle charging points to promote use of electric vehicles in the city; USB Chargers for Mobile; Environmental Sensors to monitor Air-quality, temperature and humidity (Optional); and Energy efficient and remotely controllable LED Street Lights – (based on Centralized Control & Monitoring System)”

“The benefits of Smart Pole are- Unlike the conventional tower, Smart pole looks good and matches with city infrastructure. It has the telecom power infrastructure built to facilitate telecom operators to place their equipment; Smart pole has UPS to eliminate Diesel generators as secondary power source. UPS battery provides the back up during electricity outage; Wi-Fi connectivity at 15 Hot Spots locations, where city resident foot fall is increasing. It provides free Wi Fi for defined time periods to the registered users; Optical fiber networks across the city ensures robust connectivity and enables the city to accommodate future technologies. It will also help to establish connectivity between Government departments, City infrastructure and Command & Control Center; Camera surveillance ensures the safety, security and traffic management in the city.”added Er Arun

He further said “Digital advertising panels across the city through such smart bill boards will keep the city residents updated with city information and provide the platform to the corporates for promotion; SOS application for emergency, distress, citizen’s response system will facilitate the city residents with quick response in case of emergency; Mobile application for citizen services will help the citizens to use the government service through smart phone. Provisional (Option) – Charging points for Mobile will help the citizens on move; and Charging facility for electric vehicles through EV Charging Points will encourage the use on electric vehicle which will help to reduce carbon footprint”

Briefing on the All Tracking Command & Control Centre Cum Smart Pole gadgets, Royson D’souza hailing from Udupi, one of the expert Team Members in the IT Administration at the MSCL/MCC All Tracking Command & Control Centre gave the following elaborate information

POLICE SURVEILLANCE :

Smart poles have been set up at 14 places. Each of these smart poles have five cameras. Each camera rotates 360 degrees, with a zooming capacity of 500 meters. Traffic police who monitor the surveillance, send notifications about fines and other notices along with photos to those who violate rules. In the second phase of the command centre, cameras which will also clearly show the registration number plates of the vehicles will be installed. Emergency call boxes, exhibition boards, public announcement systems etc., will be installed in the smart poles. In case of emergency, at the touch of a button, the centre gets video calls and the concerned will respond to the concern. Over 100 traffic violations are recorded daily and notices sent to the violators to pay the required fine amount.

INTELLIGENT TRANSPORT SYSTEM :

GPS has been fitted in the private and KSRTC buses moving around the city. Boards have been set up at the smart bus shelters where there will be displays showing the bus arrival and departure time, and boarding points, stops and destination. Information about the speed of the bus will also be displayed. Similar information is also flashed on the screen at the centre.

UNIFIED MESSAGE SYSTEM :

Messages from the government to the general public on matters like Covid, vaccination etc., will be sent through a Unified Message System. The messages are prepared at the centre and sent to the deputy commissioner. Once he approves it, the messages get beamed to registered mobile numbers in one stroke.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT :

When some natural calamity, accident, disaster etc., occurs in the city, the information reaches the command centre through the people after which it gets transmitted immediately to the police, fire service, ambulance etc., so that the concerned can act immediately.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT :

QR codes have already been pasted on the houses and other buildings in the city. The staff who visit the houses for solid waste collection, scan the codes through their devices. If they collect garbage, the centre gets the information. If the QR codes are not scanned, it means that the garbage has not been collected from there. The centre also gets information about the number of loads of waste that reaches the solid waste dumping yard at Pachanady.

ENVIRONMENT SENSOR :

Sensors have been set up in the corporation building, Crescent School in Bunder, Town Hall, Block Education Office in Bolar and near Ambedkar Circle in Balmatta. These sensors beam information about the air quality, carbon dioxide,nitrogen, sulphur dioxide etc., levels and they get displayed on the screen at the centre. If needed, the concerned will act.

ONE TOUCH APP :

The applications loaded in the command centre are available for the public through the OneTouch Mangalore app. People can download the same in the coming days. They can also scan QR code and register complaints, if any, and Mangaluru City Corporation will suitably respond.

EMERGENCY CALL BOX :

An Emergency call box has been set up in 14 places in the city, right where the smart pole is installed. Any individual who wants to complain about an issue can press a button in the emergency call box which directly gets in touch with the command room via video or audio call. The complaints will be received and transferred to the officials concerned. Recently in Kadri, a traffic constable had sought help through an emergency call box to clear traffic congestion which was addressed immediately.