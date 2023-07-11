Beyond Call of Duty! Two Traffic Cops Fill Unsafe Potholes While MCC Failed To Do So



Mangaluru: With a couple of rains during the past few days seem to have undone all the civic works taken up by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and also the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), especially the road patches, the undulating eroded patches of roads with many potholes are back, and putting the motorists, especially the two-wheeler riders, and pedestrians in hardships. While the MCC and MSCL are still worrying about the remedial action, the dedicated and committed two police personnel of the Mangaluru Traffic police department have already swung into action, and have made a difference.

Team Mangalorean on behalf of the public, especially the motorists wading through the treacherous roads of Mangaluru filled with craters/potholes, would like to extend our appreciation for the helping hand lent by ASI Jagadish, who is also designated with a post as DSector Officer and Police Constable Nataraj Kumar, both belonging to Kadri East Traffic Police Station in assisting the workers of MCC in filling a few potholes existed near the Karavali Junction (leading from Bendoorwell to Pumpwell).

L-R: Police Constable Nataraj Kumar and ASI Jagadeesh, both of Kadri East Traffic Police

Yes, we all know doing the job of a traffic cop, especially during hot summer days and pouring rainy days, and amidst heavy traffic throughout the day and night is hard enough, but these two police personnel had gone way ahead in making roads safer for commuters/motorists by doing something that should have been done by the highway authority or MCC in rectifying the unsafe deep potholes, just to make the ride smoother for commuters. These two cops played the role of Good Samaritans in doing the needful when it was needed and also the need of the hour.

Even though the job of fixing the potholes was actually of the concerned officials from MCC, however, ASI Jagadeesh went ahead and arranged for workers of MCC by making a call for the job to be done. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jagadeesh said, ” I have been noticing these few potholes near Karavali junction where I have been posted, and saw many a times two-wheelers losing balance wading through these potholes. The potholes have appeared mainly because of heavy vehicles that take a turn here, and two-wheelers especially face problems at night because of the potholes, and anything happens, it results in huge traffic jams”.

” Now, the heavy rains have cast a dark spell on the condition of roads which might jeopardise the lives of the motorists. I agree that the road work is the responsibility of civic bodies like the MCC. But at the same time, it will be a Herculean task for them to during all other civic issues, however, they should not neglect such safety issues of the commuters, which may cost their lives. If all the government machinery works in a multi-pronged way, we can see results and avoid damage to human lives. It would be nice if other traffic police also identify the potholes in their jurisdictions and take necessary steps to fill it all by themselves. All it takes is a little cement, sand or concrete from nearby construction sites and fill in potholes to avert accidents.’ added ASI Jagadeesh.

Well said by Jagadeesh and a job well done by him and Pratap Kumar-Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt thanks to these Good Samaritans for their service beyond their regular jobs. Why only police, together, we all can work towards making Mangaluru and its roads safe for people during the monsoon months. All it takes is determination and readiness. These two cops deserve a mention and all respect for the work done, not because no one came to help them or because it was someone else’s job. No blame games. They deserve mention all for their attitude. They did not do this for a fake campaign or to pose for a photo, nor did they do it expecting somebody would post it online. It was just their dedication and attitude to make a difference that moved Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean.

Their concern for public safety is a lesson for all and truly deserves appreciation. Here’s hoping against hope that the authorities would take a cue from them and wake up, and do their job in making our roads safer, while Mangaloreans are already livid over the rising number of potholes on city roads, and MCC is miffed with the traffic police for “defaming” the civic body by “filling potholes” on their own.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Like this: Like Loading...