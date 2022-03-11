Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal in Delhi, invite him for oath ceremony



New Delhi: After AAP’s historic win in the Punjab Assembly polls, party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will visit Delhi on Friday to meet Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the oath taking ceremony.

Of the 117-member Assembly, the AAP won 92 seats. The party is prepping up to make the victory celebration a memorable event.

The oath-taking ceremony will be organised in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan.

During campaigning, the party sought votes in the name of Bhagat Singh, and Bhagwant Mann is also his follower.

For the first time, the AAP will be making a government in a full state. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in a day or two.

After the historic win in the polls, Bhagwant Mann had said that he will take the oath in Khatkar Kalan.

Kejriwal could also hold a meeting with the newly elected legislators of Punjab.