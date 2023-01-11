‘Bhagwat inciting violence against Muslims with his rhetoric’, alleges Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Slamming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on Muslims, the opposition parties come together on Wednesday, terming the comments as provocative and aimed at inciting violence against Muslims.

In a recent interview to the Organiser and the Panchjanya, both RSS mouthpieces, Bhagwat said that there is no threat to Islam in India, or to Muslims who wish to pursue their faith or seek to “return to” the faith of their ancestors, but they will have to “abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”.

Attacking Bhagwat on Wednesday, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat termed his remarks as objectionable and anti-constitutional.

“Now RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will decide who should live in the country. If Bhagwat and the Hindu brigade have not read, then they must read the Constitution, especially Articles 14 and 15. Every citizen has equal rights in the country, irrespective of his/her religion,” Karat said.

The CPI(M) leader also termed Bhagwat’s remarks as controversial, unconstitutional and provocative.

“Mohan Bhagwat is directly inciting people to commit violence against Muslims,” she sadi, adding that the court should take suo motu cognisance of the RSS chief’s comments.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, said, “The success of Bharat Jodo Yatra is affecting the RSS as well. There is no talk of a Hindu nation in the Constitution. They (RSS) do not know Sanatan Dharma at all, they are just selling Sanatan Dharma for a chair.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also targeted Bhagwat, saying, “Who is Mohan Bhagwat to ‘allow’ Muslims to live in India or follow their religion? We are Indians because Allah willed. Bhagwat has not given us citizenship. Then how dare he imposes ‘conditions’? We are not here to ‘adjust’ our faith or to please a group of so-called ‘brahmacharis’ sitting in Nagpur.”

Owaisi also said that the ideology of RSS is a threat to the future of India.

“The sooner Indians recognise the real ‘enemies within’, the better. No civilised society can tolerate such hatred and bigotry in the name of religion. Who chose Mohan Bhagwat as the representative of Hindus? Is he contesting elections in 2024? We welcome him, if he does,” Owaisi said.

Commenting on the RSS chief’s remarks, former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP MP Kapil Sibal tweeted: “Bhagwat: Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan. Agree. But: Insaan should remain Insaan.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that one cannot do politics for long by creating fear in the minds of people.

In the interview, the RSS chief had said: “The simple truth is — Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living in Bharat today. If they wish to stick to their religion, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they can. It is entirely their choice. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.”