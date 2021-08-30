Spread the love



















‘Bhandavya’ Holds Annual General Meeting

Mangaluru: The Annual General Body meeting of “Bhandavya” a network of like-minded NGO’s of South Canara was arranged on 27 August 2021 at CODP Nanthoor, Padavu. It was organized under the Presidentship of Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore.

The name Bhandavya is an umbrella name for the networking of 17 NGOs that got birth on 22nd September 2005. The dream of Bhandavya is to create peace, harmony equality and sustainable society. It works to reach the vulnerable, HIV, cancer patients and the differently challenged. The mission of “Bandhavya” is to create a casteless society, organize domestic workers, preservation of traditions and heritage.

The meeting was presided over by the Bishop. 13 members were present. In his presidential address, the Bishop said that Bhandavya has successfully reached the poor in providing food, clothing, shelter and education. The Secretary of CODP Fr Vincent D’Souza welcomed and compered the meet. Chairperson of the Board Fr Siby, Vice-chairperson Dr Jacinta were present.

The consolidated report on the activities of the federation of NGOs are the following for the year 2020-21:

Total Self Help Groups (SHGs) 1,104, members 12,917

Internal savings 8,88,30,860.00

Internal loan 20,41,09,850.00

90,212 members received COVID food kits worth 20,66,199

1,475 children received counseling, out patients treated 43,888 and inpatient 10,328

128 housing beneficiaries

2,970 Herbal plants distribution

2,17,87,333 worth government aid received from 70 schemes

