‘Bhang’ Laced Chocolates Seizure- Further Action under NDPS.after FSL Report’- Clarifies Top Cop

‘Bhang’ Laced Chocolate Seizure- Further Action under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).after Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)Report’- Clarifies Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Mangaluru: Two days ago, the city police booked two persons for allegedly selling ‘bhang’ mixed chocolates at two places in the city. On a tip-off, a team of Mangaluru South police searched a petty shop in Falnir and seized Rs 5,500 worth of ‘bhang’ mixed chocolates, which were being sold as “Mahashakti Munakka”, “Bum Bum Munakka Vati”, “Power Munakka Vati”, and “Anand Choorna”. The police booked shop owner Bechan Soankar, who hails from the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Another team of Mangaluru North police seized three gunny bags filled with bhang chocolates from Manohar Shet, 49, a resident of V.T. Road, who runs a Puja items shop in CarStreet, Mangaluru. The bhang chocolates were worth Rs 48,000, the police said. A case was booked against Shet,

Speaking on the case of the drug-laced chocolate, during a press meet today, police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “We have already filed an adulteration case against the offender’s section of the IPC 274 and 276. There is some confusion related to this case. We are waiting for the FSL report for further course of action under NDPS. Meantime, the police are keeping an eye on peddlers and consumers to make the city drug-free. Preventive detention of drug peddlers will be undertaken as well include those involved in repeated crimes in the city. Activities of rowdy sheeters are being observed. Sixty people have been deported this year and notices have been issued for deportation for three people for repeatedly involved in crime.”

As per sources, regarding Bhang, it is a paste made from the buds and leaves of the Cannabis sativa plant and is typically added to food and drinks. It may help protect against pain, muscle spasms, seizures, nausea, and vomiting. But it also carries risks and should be avoided by some people. However, the Indian National Policy on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances only permits the addition of the leaves and no other parts of the cannabis plant

Bhang is an edible mixture made from the buds, leaves, and flowers of the female cannabis, or marijuana, plant. In India, it’s been added to food and drinks for thousands of years and is a feature of Hindu religious practices, rituals, and festivals — including the popular spring festival of Holi. Bhang also plays a role in Ayurvedic medicine and is promoted as a remedy for various ailments, including nausea, vomiting, and physical pain.

Police had also made surprise checks on nearly 150 petty shops, and 16 shops were found selling tobacco near educational institutions.

The police commissioner also said that 100 places have been identified with potholes within the Mangaluru city police commissioner with evidence and all agencies such as Mangaluru City Corporation, Public Works Department and National Highway Authority of India have been informed to take necessary action.

