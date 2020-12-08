Spread the love



















Bharat Bandh evokes lukewarm response in K’taka



Bengaluru: The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by nearly a dozen farmer Associations on Tuesday in protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently failed to evoke much response across Karnataka.

Except minor incidents like farmer’s leaders asking shopkeepers to shutdown their establishments were reported from districts like Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru and other rural parts where farmers associations enjoy a certain degree of clout.

Like Bengaluru almost all major cities — Managluru, Hubli-Dharwad, Belagavi — did not evoke much of a response here too.

All government offices, banks and shops were functioning normally with the Karnataka farmers Associations deciding to observe a 12-hour Bharat Bandh (India Shutdown), across the state other than the tech hub.

Farmers Associations in Karnataka had made it clear on Monday itself that their Bandh would be observed across the state except Bengaluru, hence it did not affect Bengaluru’s life.

Several workers’ unions, including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees are also extending moral support to the bandh call.

“The day-long bandh will be observed across the state except in Bengaluru, where the shutdown will be held on Wednesday, as our farmers are in towns and villages to stage demonstrations and participate in protest rallies,” Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandreshakar had told IANS.

The farmer organisations have, however, exempted essential supplies and services, including hospitals from the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Meanwhile, the Congress party state unit that has extended its full support to the farmers bandh call, held a symbolic sit-in protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha ahead of attending the legislature session.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Karnataka Police to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents like damage to the public property and use of force in shutting shops or business establishments.