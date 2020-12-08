Spread the love



















Bharat Bandh Evokes Poor Response in Udupi District

Udupi: The “Bharat Bandh” – a nationwide shutdown called by farmers protesting the farm laws evoked a poor response in Udupi district on Tuesday, December 8.

Public transport, commercial establishments, and others started their business as usual.

Government and private buses and auto-rickshaws were seen operating as usual. Hotels and other commercial establishments were also open.

Police personnel kept a strict vigilance in the district to avoid any untoward incidents.

The united front of farmers, labour, Dalit and progressive organisations had called the Bharat Bandh against the controversial farm laws.