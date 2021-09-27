Spread the love



















Bharat Bandh Evokes Poor Response in Udupi, Organisations Stage Protest

Udupi: The “Bharat Bandh” – a nationwide shutdown called by farmers protesting the farm laws evoked poor response in the Udupi district on Monday, September 27.

Public transport, commercial establishments, and others started their business as usual.

Government buses, private buses and auto-rickshaws were seen operating as usual. Hotels and other commercial establishments were also open.

Police personnel kept strict vigilance in the district to avoid any untoward incidents.

The united front of farmers, labour, Dalit and progressive organisations had called Bharat Bandh against the controversial farm laws. Like-minded organisations including CPI(M), CITU, Congress, SDPI, Solidarity movement Udupi and Dalit organisations took out a protest march from Jodukatte which passed through Big Bazaar, Court Road and culminated near the war memorial, Ajjarkad.

CITU leader Balakrishna Shetty, DSS leader Sundar Master, Udupi district Congress Vice President Prakyath Shetty, Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, Youth Congress secretary Dion D’Souza, Congress leader Yathish Karkera, trade union leaders Susheela Nada and others were present.

