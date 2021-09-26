Spread the love



















Bharat Bandh on 27 Sept – Nearly 100 Groups to Support, including Left, Congress, AAP

Bharat Bandh 2021: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 in order to protest against the Union government’s controversial farm laws. In order to make the Bharat Bandh on 27 September 2021 successful, Left parties, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party among others to extend full support. Farmers have been agitating for nine months in Delhi, so this Bharat Bandh will be held to support them, say Left parties.

The three black laws of the central government have thrown farmers into crisis. The central government is selling off railway stations, railway lines, telecom, oil, gas, insurance, banks, airports and seaports in the name of the National Monetisation Pipeline. The government plans to privatise government organisations. The Centre is trying to sell off public assets worth Rs 75 lakh crores at throwaway prices. It is trying to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at a loss. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas and other essential commodities have also increased, say opposition leaders, and have urged the general public, political parties, mass organisations, and trade unions to participate in ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Around 100 organisations, including national political parties, trade unions, farmers’ associations, youth, teachers, labourers and others, will join the September 27 ‘Bharat Bandh’, which has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). All India Kisan Sabha president Dr Ashok Dhawale said that the decision was taken at a state-level meeting of all the groups chaired by AITUC National Working Committee Member Dr Bhalchandra Kango, which took place in Mumbai on Monday. More than 200 leaders of nearly 100 organisations attended the meeting. The speakers focused on the ongoing struggles of farmers and workers, as well as the significance of ‘Bharat Bandh’ against “the bankrupt policies” of the BJP-RSS regime at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Dhawale.

Karnataka Farmer Organizations Federation and State Sugarcane Growers Association have also endorsed the nationwide bandh call issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27. However, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), the largest association of private schools in the state, will show solidarity with the farmers by extending support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday. In a video, association president Shashikumar said that students have already missed out on classes owing to the Covid pandemic and hence schools will remain open. “But the association wants to inform us that we are with the farmers and express complete solidarity…,” he said. The staffers will wear green-coloured clothes and/or green badges as a mark of support.

Aam Aadmi Party – Dakshina Kannada (AAP DK) to extend FULL SUPPORT to BHARAT BANDH :

Er Rajendra Kumar- District Convener AAP-DK

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Rajendra Kumar- District Convener AAP- Dakshina Kannada said, “The indifferent attitude of the central government towards our fellow farmers, who are showing their resentment towards the three draconian farming acts enacted in an undemocratic manner, is a reflection of the current government’s attitude towards the very people who gave the mandate for the governance. The bundh call given by the farmers is an expression of the Indian citizens against the unparliamentary style of government functioning. Aam Aadmi Party – Dakshina Kannada (AAP-DK) unit strongly endorses the farmers’ protest against the three draconian farm laws and extend its full support to the farmers. AAP-DK calls for the general public to strengthen the farmers’ cause by participating in the bandh as it is not just the farmers’ cause but of all citizens”.

Like this: Like Loading...