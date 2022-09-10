Bharat Jodo Yatra may soon become Congress Chodo Yatra – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: “In the Southern state Rahul Gandhi is leading Congress Jodo Yatra but in the North senior congress leaders are leaving the party, so it is Congress Chodo Yatra”, said State Power Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on September 10, Minister V Sunil Kumar said, “Those who break the country can organise Bharat Jodo yatra. Congress doesn’t have any moral rights to conduct this yatra. In the country, the Congress party is losing every state. All senior leaders have quit the party and at the end of the yatra day only Rahul will be left”, he said.

The state government is working hard to help the people in rain-battered Bengaluru. The city received such rainfall after 100 years. We agree that people faced hardship by the rains, and the state government responded immediately to help the people.

Replying to the controversy over Brahmashree Narayana Guru Jayanthi in DK District Sunil Kumar said, “The government has decided to observe the Jayanthi of important persons in different parts of the states. Great leaders should not be restricted to any caste or religion. The past governments had restricted the Jayanthi’s to a separate community but our government has decided to celebrate the Jayanthi’s of Important persons throughout the state”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...