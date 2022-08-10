Bharath pens heartfelt birthday wish for his twins!



Chennai: Actor Bharath, whose performance in the recently released exciting thriller ‘Last Six Hours’ has garnered a lot of praise from various quarters, has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his sons, who turned four, on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Bharath said: “How it started and can’t believe how it is going! As you grow, I hope you continue to support each other through highs and lows, through good days and bad.

“Happy Birthday, my twin boys! If I had to choose between being a millionaire and knowing the two of you, I would pick knowing you. You guys make life so much fun. Happy fourth my little champs.”

The children have been named Aadhyan and Jayden, respectively.

On the professional front, Bharath has director M. Sakthivel’s ‘Miral’, a slasher film, waiting to hit screens.

The film, which has Vani Bhojan playing the female lead, will also feature director K.S. Ravikumar in a prominent role.

The film, which has cinematography by Suresh Bala and music by Prasad SN, has raised expectations as the makers claim that the story of this slasher film happens on the road.

Also, an important sequence in the film, which lasts almost an hour long, has been shot on a field housing windmills.

