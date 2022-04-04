Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa become parents to a baby boy



Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have started a new phase of their married life by becoming parents to a baby boy.

Haarsh recently shared a photo from their maternity photoshoot with a caption ‘It’s a Boy’ with a heart emoji.

Both look adorable in their white outfits, holding a baby basket with blue flowers on it. After the congratulation messages have started pouring in from friends and fans.

Shamita Shetty congratulated the couple with heart emojis: “Congratulationssssss”.

Gauahar Khan shared her best wishes and blessings for new parents: “Congratulations. God bless u both n the baby”.

The news came as a surprise for Bharti and Haarsh’s fans. Moreover for the past few days there were rumours that Bharti has given birth to a baby girl and twins.

However earlier Bharti told the media that she is not pregnant and busy with the shooting of her new show ‘Khatra Khatra’. But now all the rumours have come to an end and the couple have announced the birth of their baby boy.