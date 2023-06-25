Bharuch Heist: Thieves loot gold jewellery worth 1.18 cr, cash; nabbed

Bharuch (Gujarat): A daring theft occurred within the Nabipur police station limits, leaving the local community stunned. The armed thieves targeted a Sony dealer, resulting in the looting of an estimated Rs 1.18 crore worth of gold jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

However, the swift response of law enforcement led to the apprehension of the perpetrator and the recovery of stolen goods worth approximately Rs 1.7 crore. The incident took place on June 23.

Mukeshbhai Trilokchand Soni, a resident of Ahmedabad, and his associate Ranchodbhai had embarked on a business trip in Soni’s Hyundai Aura car. Carrying gold ornaments weighing over 2 kg, they left Ahmedabad in the morning, intending to conduct transactions in Jambusar and other locations. Unfortunately, fate had something else in store for them.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., as Soni drove from Nabipur bridge towards Zanor village, a Venue car abruptly blocked his path. Simultaneously, a Nexon car appeared behind Soni’s vehicle. Several individuals emerged from the two cars, brandishing weapons and forcing Soni to stop. The thieves seized a bag containing Rs 1.18 crore worth of gold jewellery, Rs 2.81 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, a bill book, and the car key.

After the daylight robbery, the police sprang into action and managed to apprehend two robbers within three hours. and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 1.7 crore, bringing relief to the affected parties.

The accused, identified as Devkumar alias Dev and Manoj alias Mannu, are currently in custody. During questioning, Dev disclosed that he had known Nirav alias Raju Shah for the past six months. Allegedly, Shah, aware of Dev’s financial predicament, had orchestrated the criminal act.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the involvement of additional accomplices.

