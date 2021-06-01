Spread the love



















Bhasker Shetty Murder Case: Court to Pronounce Final Judgement on June 8

Udupi: The principal district and sessions court of Udupi district will pronounce judgement in the sensational Bhasker Shetty murder case on June 8.

Bhaskar Shetty, an industrialist, was allegedly murdered on July 28, 2016, at his Udupi residence and his body was burnt in the Homa Kunda in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence. The accused had dumped the remains that included ashes and bones in three rivulets. Eventually, his burnt bones led the cops to the accused. The DNA samples of the bones had matched with the blood samples of Gulabi Shetty, mother of Bhaskar Shetty, establishing evidence that it was the latter’s body. The prosecution commenced the final arguments in the case through senior counsel and special public prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty in March.

The court observed that due to the pandemic and the lockdown Rajeshwari and Raghavendra were absent on Monday. The court on Monday asked the two accused – Rajeshwari Shetty the wife of the deceased and Raghavendra, their driver to be present on the said date. While adjourning the court, sessions judge Subramanya J N also directed the defence counsels and special public prosecutor to be present before the court.

Like this: Like Loading...