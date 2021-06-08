Spread the love



















Bhasker Shetty Murder Case: Wife, Son and Niranjan Bhat Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Udupi: The principal district and sessions court of Udupi district pronounced the judgement in the sensational Bhasker Shetty murder case on June 8 at 12:30 pm.

The court observed that due to the pandemic and the lockdown Rajeshwari and Raghavendra were absent on June 1. The court on Monday asked both the accused – Rajeshwari Shetty the wife of the deceased and Raghavendra, the driver to be present on the said date. While adjourning the court, sessions judge Subramanya J N also directed the defence counsel and special public prosecutor to be present before the court.

Bhaskar Shetty, an industrialist, was murdered on July 28, 2016, at his Udupi residence and his body was burnt in the Homa Kunda in an attempt to destroy evidence. The accused had dumped the remains that included ashes and bones in three rivulets. Eventually, his burnt bones led the cops to the accused. The DNA samples of the bones had matched with the blood samples of Gulabi Shetty the mother of Bhaskar Shetty, establishing evidence that it was Bhaskar Shetty’s body. The prosecution commenced the final argument in the case through senior counsel and special public prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty in March.

On June 8, Bhaskar Shetty’s wife, son and Niranjan Bhat were convicted in the murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

