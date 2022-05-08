Bhavaish R Bhatijaa: Acting has a special place in my heart

Mumbai: Actor Bhavaish R Bhatijaa, who featured in Bollywood movie ‘Student of the Year 2’ starring Tiger Shroff enjoys anchoring and hosting events, apart from acting.

He says: “My acting career has been quite on and off as anchoring keeps me busy, By God’s grace and the blessings of my kind audience it has been a fantastic flow of events for me and the graph has always gone higher. I keep giving auditions for acting projects, like a week before I auditioned for a Dharma movie where if selected I’ll be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal.”

The actor who is frequently seen in TVCs and has the opportunity to share screen with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, continues revealing his love for acting.

He adds: “I enjoy doing both equally but yes Acting has a special place in my heart they have their own similarities and differences.

“Like I totally use my acting skills while I am hosting a show by doing various characters and completely being that person for that particular part, so in a way what I like the most about acting helps me do it in anchoring too. Forget yourself and become someone else. Both give me a different kind of joy and contentment. My acting journey has been slow and I look forward to working on my art more and soon there’ll be a rise there as well.”

Bhavaish has also acted in movie ‘Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy’ and a Tollywood movie, ‘A Lie’.