Bhavani Yadav, a Student of Alva’s Institution Clinches Bronze Medal in the Long Jump at WUG-China

Bhavani Yadav, a Student of Alva’s Institution Clinches Bronze Medal in the Long Jump at the World Universities Games in Chengdu-China

Mangaluru: Ms Bhavani Yadav, a student of Alvas Education Foundation’s Sports Adoption Scheme, won the bronze medal in the long jump at the World Universities Games, which concluded on August 8 at Chengdu in China. Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters in Moodbidri that Bhavani Yadav has created history with her victory, and brought laurels not only to the foundation and Mangalore University but also to the entire country. She was being trained under the foundation’s Sports Adoption Scheme and became the third athlete to bring International recognition to a track and field event.



She was representing the university for the first time in the World Universities Games. Dr Alva said the student would be felicitated by the foundation during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in Moodbidri. In July, Bhavani Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the long jump with a jump of 6.44 metres in the National Universities Games, held in Bhubaneshwar. The World Universities Games was held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. Eight athletes from Alva’s adoption scheme represented Mangalore University at the event. They won 12 medals in all, Dr. Alva said.

