Bhoomi Pooja done by MP for the Rs 26 Crore 4-Lane Makeover of Pumpwell-Padil Road  

Bhoomi Pooja done by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday, 13 February 2022 for the Rs 26 Crore 4-Lane Makeover of Pumpwell-Padil Road

Mangaluru: One of the busiest stretches of old National Highway-75 between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, on the city’s outskirts, will soon get a extreme-makeover, with the government sanctioning Rs 26 crore. Once part of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH-75, the Pumpwell-Padil stretch was denotified by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), after a new four-lane highway connecting to the city was opened via Nanthoor to Padil. The 2.8 km road will be developed into a 24m-wide four-lane stretch under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

On Sunday, 13 February 2022, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel initiated the road development work, by performing Bhoomi Puja, joined by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) General Manager (Technical) Er Arun Prabha, MUDA Chairman B Mijar, three ward corporators along the stretch of the developing road- Ms Roopshri Poojary (51 Alape North Ward) Ms Shobha Poojary ( 50 Alape South ward) and Sandeep Garodi ( 48 Kankanady Valencia Ward), MCC and MSCL officials, among others. Following the Bhoomi Pooja all the dignitaries joined by a huge gathering took a march/walk along the NH from Capitanio School to Garodi Temple.

Speaking at the end of the march, MP Kateel said, ” This road road is a prominent stretch, as it will be the main approach road to the new DC’s office complex, which is under construction at Padil, Mangaluru Junction Railway Station and a new bus stand proposed at Pumpwell. Hence, the project has been taken up under the Smart City Mission on priority, which is very much needed. Thousands of vehicles pass on this road, and it was important to widen it for a better travel”.

He further said, “On the development of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway stretch between B C Road and Addahole, the work is expected to be completed by December 2023. The proposed flyover on the national highway at KPT Junction, and another at Nanthoor in the city, will also be taken up soon. The proposal of the construction of a road under the bridge at Mahakalipadpu railway gate in the city, is in the tender stage. The city will witness a sea of development through the construction of a sports complex of international standards at Urwa, international swimming pool and the proposed waterfront project,”..

“Regarding the various Smart City projects which are underway, though there was a delay in the first two years, works are being expedited at present. The opposition members in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) are also extending their cooperation. Very soon, Mangaluru will be the next beautiful and clean city in Karnataka after Mysuru. However, the support and cooperation of the people is very much needed when all these developmental projects are undertaken under the Smart City projects”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, “Various projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are sanctioned for his constituency. We have already commenced projects worth Rs 500 crore, and all remaining projects will be completed by 2024-25. There could be a few hurdles here and there, and also due to the monsoon, the work could be delayed, but we need to bear with such consequences until the projects are completed”. Mayor Premanand Shetty also asserted that all Smart City projects will be completed within two years.

Er Arun Prabha- the General Manager (Technical) at MSCL speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” The 2800 m long road will be built as a Smart Road by the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. in its Package 5. The Concrete Carriage- way will be 7m, a 3 m paved footpath and Storm Water Drain and Utility Duct of 1.5 m on either side with a central median of 1m will make up for a magnificent 24 m wide road with all elements. The Median will have LED streetlights. Present road width – 10m, while the proposed road width – 24m. with a proposed concrete four lane – 2.5km. The road will facilitate projected traffic requirements due shifting of the DC office and construction of Bus Terminus at Pumpwell.

Once the work starts, it will be a nightmare for motorists to commute on this busy stretch of NH 75, unless a proper alternative route is planned for smooth flow of traffic-if not commuters will have to face the brunt of getting stranded for hours.