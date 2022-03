Bhoomika Textile Owner Suma Sathish Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: A woman entrepreneur committed suicide by hanging herself in the balcony of her residence here on March 15.

The deceased has been identified as Suma Sathish from Mannagudda.

Suma Satish was residing in the Abhiman Mansion Apartment in Mannagudda. It is learnt that Suma allegedly committed suicide after she was detected having cancer.

Barke police are investigating the case.