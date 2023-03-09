‘Bhramanti’ from Marathi film ‘Raghuveer’ traces life of Samartha Ramdas Swami

‘Bhramanti’, the first song from the upcoming Vikram Gaikwad-starrer Marathi film ‘Raghuveer’, was released on Thursday. It traces the life of Samartha Ramdas Swami as he mediates in solace.

The Marathi film tells the story of Samartha Ramdas Swami, who started the Shree Samartha religious sect to work for the liberation of India and for the renewal of true spirituality. The film has been written by Abhiram Bhadkamkar.

Samartha Ramdas Swami supported Chattrapati Shivaji, who was trying to overthrow the Aurangzeb.

He established the Mathas (holy places where like-minded religious people could reside and work) at many locations.

Talking about the song, director Nilesh Kunjir said, “This film has a lot of emotional connection for me and a lot of people will relate to this. Bhramanti has a great melody and encapsulates Swamiji’s journey. Hence, we thought to release this song first.”

The song has been sung by Ravindra Sathe, Ajit Parab, Music is by Ajit Parab and lyrics have been penned by Manndar Cholkar.

‘Raghuveer’ which also stars Vikram Gaikwad, Rujuta Deshmukh, Navin Prabhakar, Ninad Kulkarni, Shailesh Datar, Rahul Mehedale in key roles, is set to hit the silver screen on April 6.

The film is produced by Samarth Creation and co-produced by Dynamic Productions & Adityam Creations, and presented by Scinemasters Entertainment.

Co-produced by Vaibhav Kishor Mankar, Sapna Kiran Badgujar, Dr. Kiran Chagan Badgujar, the movie is distributed by Sameer Pandurang Dixit and Rishikesh Shamsunder Bhirangi of Pickle Entertainment.

