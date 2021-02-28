Spread the love



















Bhumi: Can’t imagine how career would shape up without ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’



Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting for Badhaai Do in Rishikesh, where she shot for her first film, the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha, six years ago. She says her debut film will always be a milestone in her life and she cannot imagine how her career would have shaped up without it.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha is truly a milestone moment of my life and I can’t imagine how my career would have shaped up without it,” she said.

She said it is a coincidence that she was shooting at the very same location for her upcoming film.

“It was such a coincidence that I shot at the same location again for Badhaai Do. The house which was my first ever location, for my first film, was used for Badhaai Do. I was so nostalgic. What were the chances that after six years, I would be at the same place!” Bhumi said.

“I was super nostalgic that I was actually at the locations where I shot DLKH. I was actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot ever in life as an actor. I remember we had done about 11 takes for this and I was so nervous. That is where Bhumi the actor was born,” she added.

Bhumi feels she loudly told the industry that she meant business as an actress with her first film.

“Dum Laga Ke Haisha gave me an identity as an actress and enabled me to tell the world that I was different. I was hungry, I was ambitious, and that I would take incredible risks to carve my legacy in the Hindi film industry. Today, when I look back at my debut, I’m filled with gratitude towards everyone who ensured that I do my best.”

The actress credits the entire team of her first film for inculcating confidence in her as an artiste.

“Right from (casting director) Shanoo (Sharma), Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) sir, (producer) Maneesh Sharma, (director) Sharat Katariya and even (co-star) Ayushmann (Khurrana) — everyone believed in me and that gave me so much confidence to go out there and present myself as an artiste. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is and will always be a film from which I harness confidence to take on more risks, to experiment constantly and present myself new on-screen every single time,” said Bhumi.