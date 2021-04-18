Spread the love



















Bhumi Pednekar is Covid negative



New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress shared the news with fans via Instagram on Saturday.

“Am — but super + about life,” she wrote with a green tick emoji on her verified Instagram account.

Bhumi posted a close-up selfie with her post that captures her lying in bed, and tagged the post with #NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise and #IsolationOver.

The actress had tested positive on April 5, around the same day as Vicky Kaushal, her co-star in the upcoming film “Mr Lele”. Vicky announced testing negative on Friday.

Incidentally, actress Katrina Kaif, who had tested Covid positive around the same time, informed via Instagram earlier on Saturday that she has tested negative.

Also earlier on Saturday, actor Sonu Sood posted to say he has tested Covid positive but asked his fans not to worry.