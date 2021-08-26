Bhumi Puja for State-of-the Art Rs 15 Crores ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple in Kulai

Spread the love



















Bhumi Puja for State-of-the Art Rs 15 crores The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement ‘ISKCON’ Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple in Kulai on Friday, 27 August 2021 at 8 am.



Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club- Nama Nishtha Das, President of ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple, Coconut Garden Road, Kadri Tollgate, Mangaluru said “We are extremely happy to announce about the acquired land of 1.5 acres in the serene Kulai Kodikere (Moodabettu) location of Mangaluru, for the construction of a long awaited ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple. This Temple would be one of the Epochal and awe inspiring Structures of Mangaluru.Once constructed, this temple would be a centre of various cultural, spiritual, educational, social and philanthropic activities that contributes to the holistic upliftment of Mangaluru in particular and the whole Coastal Karnataka in general”.

He further said, “After nearly twenty years of negotiations with the government to acquire this land, we finally got the nod, and the land was purchased from the government. The Temple is estimated to cost Rs 15 Crores. In this regard we sincerely seek the cooperation and support from the devotees and general public in constructing this temple and make our Vision into Fruition. The Bhumi Puja is scheduled to be held on Friday (27th August 2021) between 08:00 to 10:00 AM. Dignitaries who have agreed to Grace the occasion include-MP Nalin Kumar Kateel; State Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary; MLA’s Dr Bharath Shetty,Vedavyas Kamath and Sanjeev Matandoor, among others. All are cordially invited to join us online with youtube channel ISKCON Radha Govinda Temple Mangalore link : t.ly/iskmng“

“We are also celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami on 29th and 30th of August 2021. Every year we have a grand festival on this occasion and due to the pandemic this year, the festival will be celebrated ONLINE. You can watch this festival by visiting our temple YouTube channel ISKCON Radha Govinda Temple Mangalore link : t.ly/iskmng. You have an opportunity to sponsor Jhulan seva and Abhisheka seva for Sri Sri Radha Govinda on the most auspicious occasion” added Nama Nishtha Das

WORLD’s LARGEST FREE ONLINE ‘BHAGAVAD GITA’ COURSE ONLINE :

Also briefing Nama Das said, “We have been able to successfully conduct the Worlds’ largest FREE online GITA course for the general public since June 2020 during the difficult time of the Pandemic infusing People with much needed Solace and Spiritual Enlightenment. We have so far conducted 16 Batches covering more than 5 lakhs people from around 70 countries in the world. We stand firm in disseminating the teachings of Srimad Bhagavad Gita to every nook and corner of the world. People are welcome to join this FREE ONLINE COURSE sitting in the comfort of your Home which has the Courses in all Major Indian Languages like Tulu, Kannada, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarathi, Marathi, Oriya and Bengali . Separate Batches are conducted for Children , Youth and Adults. New Batch Starting on September 6 .Register on website iskconmangaluru.com link t.ly/gita OR WHATSAPP 7483348986 .

Vice President Shrivas Das and Devotee Gururaj were also present on the dais during the press meet.

