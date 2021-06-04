Spread the love



















Biden administration reaffirms commitment to Israel’s security



Washington: Senior US officials met with visiting Israeli Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz on Thursday, reaffirming US commitment to Israel’s security.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Gantz discussed the US-Israel partnership and US ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, according to a readout issued by the State Department, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Secretary reiterated the importance of promoting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike and support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” it added.

Blinken also underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance and relief and recovery efforts in Gaza.

“As far as Gaza concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody,” Gantz told reporters before their meeting.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Gantz separately on the same day.

Gantz’s visit came as Israel’s opposition reached a deal to form a coalition government that would end the 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House noted on Thursday that US policy would not change given a different leadership in Israel.

“We will leave … the politics and the determination about political formation in Israel up to the parties there,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a daily briefing.

“Israel will remain an important strategic partner, one where we have an abiding security relationship, and that will continue.”

