Biden ‘disappointed’ Xi won’t attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden has expressed his “disappointment” over his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s likely absence at this week’s G20 Summit in New Delhi.



According to news reports, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent China at the summit which will take place from September 8 to 10 in the Indian capital, reports the BBC.

“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters on Sunday, without providing any further details.

The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in 2022.

Xi had earlier said he would travel to New Delhi for the Summit, but China’s Foreign Ministry did not confirm his attendance when asked to do so at a regular press briefing on August 31.

Xi and Biden may still have an opportunity to speak in November, at a meeting among leaders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, the BBC reported.

The withdrawal comes as US-China ties have continued to deteriorate in the past year.

In an attempt to improve ties, a series of top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, have travelled to China in recent months.

