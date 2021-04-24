Spread the love



















Biden to visit Britain, Belgium in June



Washington: The White House said that President Joe Biden will travel to Britain and Belgium in June, the first overseas visit since he took office in January.

Biden will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Cornwall, Britain from June 11 to 13, and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of G7 members, the White House said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden will then travel to Brussels, Belgium to participate in the NATO Summit on June 14. He will also hold bilateral meetings with fellow NATO leaders and attend a US-EU Summit.

The G7 gathers Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States. Australia, India, and South Korea are invited as guest countries to this year’s G7 summit.