Biden’s G20 visit is on

US President Joe Biden’s visit to India for the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit is on and he will be leaving for New Delhi on Thursday.



Washington: US President Joe Biden’s visit to India for the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit is on and he will be leaving for New Delhi on Thursday.

Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive.

He will take the usual precautions mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of possible exposure to the virus, wearing masks at public events.

But his visit is on.

Like this: Like Loading...