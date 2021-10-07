Spread the love



















BIG Arrangements, BIG Bucks Spent! All For a Simple Visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Kudla

Mangaluru: The stretch of road all the way from Mangaluru International Airport until Circuit House in the City, ahs been cleaned, road/potholes fixed, grass cut, garbage removed etc- the surroundings of Circuit House has got a new look with garden and greenery all around- and both the buildings-new and the old circuit house has been painted. All because of India’s President Ram nath Kovind’s two-day rest in Mangaluru.

Until last month, the road stretch between Mangaluru International Airport and Circuit House, was totally neglected, where you could see thrash lined up along the road, dilapidated and pot-filled road near Maravoor, grass/plants grown widely on the road median, etc- and today before the arrival of President of India and Governor of Karnataka to Mangaluru, we are seeing total difference- where poor pourakarmikas had slogged to cut the grass, clean the roads, etc. A total double standard played by our officials.

Not ONE, but FOUR Generators kept ready near Circuit House in case of Mescom power Outage

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar had ordered the civic administration to fill the potholes and clean the roads, including trimming of wild grass. Civic officials were directed to fill all potholes on war-footing before the President’s visit – and everyone worked hard. Even the officials concerned were ordered to repair defunct streetlights on the roads. The stretch of this road is under full security, with police force seen all along the President’s travel route from Airport to Circuit House. A total security with platoons of reserve and local police have been posted in and around the circuit house. Traffic has been diverted at the last hours which has put commuters and motorists in hardship. Diversion of traffic routes should have been posted yesterday, so people could have planned their travel accordingly.

President Kovind ison a four-day visit to Karnataka from 6-9 October, and on 7 October he will stay at Circuit House in Mangaluru. All protocols will be strictly followed. and necessary arrangements are being made as per DC. At a video conference recently, DC Dr Rajendra had discussed the preparations for the President’s visit, and he had told Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar that all arrangements regarding food and stay will be made for the president and his staff. The Circuit House new guest house is being thoroughly cleaned, has been painted, curtains and furniture clean. The DC has also made proper police security arrangements and a team of doctors and an ambulance will be made available, and a PWD Executive engineer has been asked to ensure that the roads are at their best.

Liaison officers have been appointed to ensure that there are no issues during the President’s visit. Food safety officers will be at the spot, and Mescom officials have been directed to ensure that there is no power cut. The president of India and Governor of Karnataka will be staying at the new Circuit House blocks. The President will arrive at the international airport here from Mysuru at 6.10 p.m. on October 7. The President will stay for the night at the Circuit House on 7th Oct, and will leave for Sringeri on October 8 from the airport at 10.55 a.m. He will return from Sringeri at 3.45 p.m. the same day and will stay for the night in the city. The President will leave here for Delhi at 11.25 a.m. on October 9, according to the tour planned by the President’s Secretariat. President Kovind is on a 4-day visit to Karnataka to offer prayers at Sringeri mutt

On Oct 7, the President visited BR Hills in Chamarajanagara district, and inaugurated a 450-bed hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai. On Friday morning, Kovind will leave in a special helicopter for Sringeri mutt and temple in Chikkamagaluru district where he will pay obeisance to the presiding deity. Wishing the President a Happy and Pleasant Stay in Mangaluru, the land of friendly people and extreme hospitality!

