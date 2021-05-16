Spread the love



















Big B gets 2nd Covid vax, shares photo



Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has received his second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Big B took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo where he can be seen taking the jab on his left arm.

The 78-year-old actor called his second dose “doosra” (second), comparing it with “doosra” in cricket and apologised for cracking a poor joke.

“Doosra bhi ho gaya. Covid wala, cricket wala nahi. Sorry sorry that was a really bad one,” Big B wrote alongside his photo on Instagram.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan also spoke about his donations to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and city hospitals amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The work though on the care fronts continues and happily I was able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations .. the Municipal Corporation of the City , and 3 Hospitals and one clinic .. the balance 10 that I have ordered should be in in a few days and they too shall be distributed to care centres and Hospitals in dire need,” Bachchan wrote in his blog early on Sunday.

“Six were sent to the BMC, under the request of its Commissioner Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal… The other 4 have been delivered to Hospitals – Sion Hospital along with some accessories that they needed to help in the detection process in these times; Nair Hospital; Kaleskar Hospital and the Jewel Nursing Home.

“This is no way a reflection or an indication, that these Hospitals do not have facilities of their own, they do, but in extenuating circumstances, such as what we are facing, every drop counts,” the veteran actor suggested.