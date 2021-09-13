BIG BEN TO STAR IN SHAHU’S GLOBAL MUSICAL SHOW

Show set to Premiere on 25th Sept 2021

News Feature: Gasper Crasto…13th Sept 2021

Ben Evangelisto, unquestionably, is one of the most famous comedians of our times to have donned the Goan Konkani stage.

The Benaulim-based actor regularly has the audience in peals of laughter during his performances.

Ben has done a variety of comedy roles, he is well-known to imitate a number of famous personalities – from Jacinto Vaz to Remo to Michael Jackson to Bob Marley – the list is endless.

In one of his famous acts, he was attired in Michael Jackson’s trademark black outfit, white socks, white gloves, black shades, and hat, there was instantaneous applause.

At his mimicry of Jackson’s movements, and his belting out the Konkani version of Jacko’s pop hit ‘Black or White’, the applause was relentless. It was as if the King of Pop himself was on stage.

BEN EARLY YEARS

Ben’s talent for acting was first discovered by the Franciscan Brothers when he was a young boarder at St Anthony’s, Duler. He would write short plays in Konkani and English.

Ben’s English play ‘Goa Today’ dealing with drug addiction was performed at his school gathering and was well appreciated.

Ben took his first steps in tiatr when Mini Mario introduced him as a child artiste in ‘Adim Tum, Atam Hanv’.

Following this, his dream to act for Rosario Rodrigues came true when he was cast in ‘Hanv Kallokant Sandlim’ and later for 3 other shows.

Roseferns then picked him for ‘Beiman Tum’ and later ‘Xinxe’, in which he enacted the role of a grandmother (‘Xamaim’).

The role of Xamaim has been Ben’s speciality and many directors asked him to do it. Ben is happy that he was the one to introduce this character and is thrilled that this role is enacted by so many new actors today.

After performing for John D’Silva and other directors, Ben joined Mario Menezes and performed for many seasons. ‘Mhoji Maim, Mhoji Dusman’ and ‘Sangat Ami Bhurgim Konnachi?’ were two of the classics by this director that he acted in.

BEN’S DRAMAS

Ben’s own dramas include ‘Kidd’, which was also staged in London, the big hit ‘Chondrim’ that displayed a waterfall in the setting, ‘Pez’, and ‘Devak Zai Zalear’.

Ben also presented ‘To Amkam Visorlo’ written by Jacinto Vaz and played the late comedian’s role to the hilt.

When the late M Boyer classic, ‘Sounsar Sudorlo’ was staged again by Anil Kumar, he did it again. The audience felt that Jacinto Vaz was back on stage.

Ben also performed with Lorna in musical shows in London, Paris and Lisbon. He also brought in Nephie Rod to sing in his tiatr.

A TRAUMA THAT IS NOW A PAST

The tiatrist fraternity were in a state of shock when Ben Evangelisto suffered a mild stroke whilst performing on stage for an afternoon show at the Ravindra Bhavan on 11 December 2012.

He was in the midst of a performance when he collapsed. Ben was immediately rushed to a hospital in Margao and admitted to the ICU for treatment.

After 3 days in the ICU, he was kept under observation for a few days more and got discharged on December 16 after he showed remarkable improvement from the stroke.

Ben went on to make his comeback in ‘Goy, Goykar, Goykarponn by Mariano Fernandes and soon released his own tiatr, ‘Utt Ani Chol’ based on his life, his sickness, and the mighty power of God.

Married to Sibila from Ribandar, herself an award-winning singer at Kala Academy Tiatr Competitions.

The couple is blessed with 2 children – a son and a daughter.

BEN TO STAR ON THE OTT PLATFORM

Ben will be singing with his daughter Ben Cecilia in Maestro Shahu Almeida’s musical show 𝙄𝙓𝙏𝙏𝘼 𝙐𝙂𝘿𝘿𝘼𝙎 𝙏𝙐𝙕𝙊, a musical tribute to late Cajetan de Sanvordem, set to be premiered on the OTT platform – YouTube, soon.

The show directed by Shahu Almeida with full-on entertainment for the global Goans comprises of a number of superstars from Goa, Kuwait & London.

Artistes that will perform in the show include Prince Jacob, Comedian Ben Evangelisto, Rons Tavares, Meena Goes, Amresh Kamat, Ben Cecilia & Alias Fernandes from Goa.

Simon Gonsalves, Laurente Pereira, Babit D’Souza, Polly de Curtorim, Bab Agnel – all from UK, and Rafael de Macasana from Cayman Islands.

Gracy Rodrigues, Clemmie Almeida, Simon Dias, Olinda Dias, Gasper Crasto & Esparansa, Seby D’Silva, Sucorina Fernandes, Seby Mascarenhas, Valanka Fernandes & Acacia Almeida — from Kuwait.

MUSICIANS OF THE SHOW

Music for the show is provided by Shahu Almeida & his band boys comprising of Lennon D’Silva, Dennis Gonsalves & drummer-boy Aerosmith Almeida.

𝙄𝙓𝙏𝙏𝘼 𝙐𝙂𝘿𝘿𝘼𝙎 𝙏𝙐𝙕𝙊 will feature songs on various topics apart from comedy sideshows.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 & 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙣 𝙙𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙢, 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡-𝙠��𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ‘𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙆𝙤𝙣𝙠𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚’, 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙, 𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚.

