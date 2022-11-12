Big changes on the cards in Rajasthan Congress, says Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a senior Congress leader, on Saturday said that major changes are on the cards in Rajasthan unit of the party.



Acharya Pramod, who had a detailed discussion with Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, for about two hours this morning here, told the media that soon, the Congress high command is going to take a big decision regarding Rajasthan.

The decision is being taken according to the sentiments of the people of the state. Every Congress MLA is standing by the decision of leadership, he said.

“Every MLA will accept the decision of the party leadership. Whatever happened here happened in the presence of Kharge saheb. Observers had come here in which Kharge Saheb and Ajay Maken were there,” he said.

Speaking on the resignation of pro-Gehlot MLAs, he said, “Only the Speaker will be able to tell you who all have resigned.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has advocated making Sachin Pilot the CM many times before.