BIG Ganja Bust! 132 Kg Ganja, Weapons, Mobile Phones, Cash Worth Rs 39 Lakhs Seized



Mangaluru: In spite of drug peddlers being caught, there has still been no end to this trade. Briefing the media persons during a press meet held in the Police Commissioner’s Chamber, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” We have been successful in nabbing two persons who were found transporting a huge amount of ganja in the SUV. The arrested are identified as Rameez Raja from Bantwal and Abdul Haris Khader from Manjeshwar. The duo had brought the ganja from Visakhapatnam in a white SUV bearing registration number KL 14 P 7775″.



“After arrest, a case has been filed at the CEN police station. The Kona police on their routine rounds had intercepted a white SUV spotted near Mudipu Kayakkodi. On further check bags of ganja were found inside the car.It is learnt that the ganja dealers were on their way to distribute the processed ganja among drug peddlers, consumers in part of Kerala, Manipal, Dakshina Kannada and some parts of Uttar Kannada. Rameez Raja has six cases against him at Konaje, Ullal and Mangaluru North which includes murder attempt, assault and drug peddling. Another accused, Abdul Khader has four cases in Ullal, Kasargod and Manjeshwar which includes murder attempt, assault and drug peddling” added police Commissioner..

N Shashi Kumar further said “On further investigation, it was found that the accused had bought the ganja from Visakhapatnam three to four times in car, fish carrier, and trucks among others. The SUV, 132 kg Ganja, weapons, mobile phones and a small amount of cash has been recovered from the accused. We have found out the two belong to a big network where many others are involved in this trade. Since there is huge demand in this area, especially among the youth, these ganja dealers make an extra buck by selling less amount of ganja for a higher price. A thorough investigation will be done to look into the past and also future connections from this case”.

DCP’s Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, and CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad were present during the press meet.