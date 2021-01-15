Spread the love



















BIG Gold Bust! MIA Customs Officials Seize 2.15 KG Gold Worth Rs 1.09 Crore

Mangaluru: Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, Customs Sleuths of MIA, intercepted one Faizal Thotty Melparamba aged 37 years and one Mohammad Shuhaib Mugu aged 31 years, who are hailing from Kasargod, Kerala and both arrived from Sharjah by Air India flight IX 1384 on 14.01.2021. On personal search both passengers found to have concealed gold in paste form in Underwear. Gold 2.154 KG of 24k purity valued Rs 1.09 Crore was recovered and seized.

Commissioner of Customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS and Joint Commissioner Joannes George,IRS had congratulated the officers of Mangalore Air Customs team led by Praveen Kandi IRS, Deputy Commissioner, and officers Srikanth.K, Superintendent, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Superintendent, Naveen Kumar, Superintendent and others; for their vigilant action in preventing the smuggling activities.



