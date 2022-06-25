BIG Loss as 34 Electric Scooters at Okinawa Showroom at Nagori Gutted in Fire

Mangaluru: An ‘OKINAWA’ electric scooter showroom at Nagori in Mangaluru was gutted in an accidental fire on Friday morning.. A flat on the first floor of the building has also been damaged, due to the smoke from the fire that was noticed inside the showroom at 9 am. The family of the building owner Hameed were staying in the flat on the first floor of the building, and the scooter showroom was a rented premise on the ground floor. The electric scooter showroom has four partners in that business.

When the staff opened the scooter showroom in the morning, they noticed huge smoke and flames inside the shop, and they quickly alerted the fire station, and the fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot, and extinguished the fire. It is suspected that an electric short-circuit is the reason for the fire.

District fire officer Bharath Kumar briefed the media that they are yet to assess the loss incurred due to the fire. He said that while the showroom was gutted in the fire, the thick smoke has damaged the flat on the first floor. “A total of 34 electric scooters in the showroom have got burnt to such an extent that repair is not possible. While opening the showroom, a staff member noticed smoke inside, and the fire spread fast”.

“A team of fire and emergency service personnel reached the spot, soon after receiving the call. In addition to two-wheelers, there were batteries that were connected to chargers inside the showroom. Spare parts, furniture, an air conditioner and other equipment were also damaged. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short-circuit has caused the fire,” added Kumar.

Okinawa has reached out to the media stating “We are aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangaluru. As stated by the dealer, the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit. We are in touch with the dealership and we are extending all the necessary support. Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealerships across the country,”

However, as per sources, this is not the first Fire incident with Okinawa-In April 2022, an Okinawa dealership had burnt in Chennai, resulting in several scooters being destroyed before the fire was controlled by the locals. In the same month, Okinawa had also recalled over 3,100 Praise Pro electric scooters, claiming it was part of a “comprehensive powerpack health check-up”. The company had claimed that it will check the batteries for any damage and repair them free of charge. The regular fire incidents have had a bad impact on the brand. In May, the company reported a decline of nearly 20% in sales compared to April.

Earlier this week, a Tata Nexon EV reportedly caught fire and the government has ordered a probe. The government is already investigating the electric scooters that have burnt over the last few months. The NITI Aayog had also asked EV companies to recall batches involved in fire incidents. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had submitted a report reportedly blaming companies like Okinawa and Pure EV for using “lower-grade materials to cut costs”.