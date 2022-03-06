BIG Relief to 28 Stranded Afghan Students Here-MU Allows Them to Continue Studies

Mangaluru: It’s good news to 28 stranded Afghan students here in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru. Mangalore University (MU) has admitted 28 stranded Afghanistan students to its various UG, PG and Ph.D courses this academic year. The total intake of foreign students this year is 32.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, these 28 Afghan students were stranded in India. Of them, 12 studied at Bangalore University. Based on the request of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), MU has admitted these students in various courses, majorly PhD programmes.

MU Vice-chancellor PS Yadapadithaya speaking to the media said, “The UGC in its communication has stated that MU at its main campus has a positive environment for foreign students and requested the university to accommodate Afghanistan students especially for Ph.D programmes. Other universities are not in a position to admit more students since there are no vacancies left under any guides. As per UGC norms, a Ph.D guide can take only two students at a time. However, on humanitarian grounds, the UGC has given us certain relaxation.”



“We have been granted permission to take four Ph.D students under each guide. Therefore 21 Afghan students have been selected for PhD programmes this academic year. These students are unable to return to their homeland,” he said. Meanwhile, there are no restrictions on intake limits to undergraduate and postgraduate studies, he added.

Also speaking BH Shekhar, director, International Student Centre said after the Afghanistan crisis, ICCR under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has permitted all Afghan students who finished their academic studies in India to apply for ICCR special scheme, to fund their further studies. “Those who completed their graduation at MU have applied for postgraduate studies. Others are pursuing diploma and certificate courses,” said Shekar.

Apart from Afghanistan, MU has admitted three student students from Yemen and one from China.

