‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash distance themselves from each other



Mumbai: The Ticket To Finale task has taken a toll on the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as their fight seems like it will never end.

Tejasswi taunts Karan for his changed behaviour saying: “The way you turn around, shows you never loved me.” Her taunt left Karan in tears.

He breaks down in front of Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. He told Nishant: “I want to go back home.” With teary eyes he says that Tejasswi has forgotten everything.

On the other hand, Tejasswi is also pained by how their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Nishant confronts her on why she lashed out at Karan like this. Tejasswi feels dejected, defends herself and breaks down.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.