‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi, Devoleena in a blame game; Shamita calls Abhijit ‘insolent’



Mumbai: The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will witness a blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house.

During a game called ‘Bigg Boss ki Adaalat’, the non-VIPs will have to convince the ‘VIP jury’ comprising Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about why they deserve to enter the finale by hurling charges on other contestants.

Rakhi, Karan, Umar and Rashami are confirmed contestants in the finale.

Devoleena complains to the VIPs: “Tejasswi herself doesn’t know how to maintain her personal hygiene, so how will she do it for others.” Tejasswi gives it back to Devoleena, saying: “Those who themselves have not cleaned the washroom are giving lessons in cleanliness to others!”

After listening to them, Rakhi taunts Tejasswi and says: “Tejasswi’s mind has not been working properly for many days.”

As the episode progresses, this blame game turns hilarious when Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale an “insolent person”. In response, Abhijit defends himself by claiming that he is humble and innocent, adding that he is feeling cornered in the game.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.